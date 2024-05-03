Man admits to stealing £27,000 from his grandmother

A man from Workington has admitted to stealing £27,000 from his grandmother.

Kevin Teasdale, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 3 May 2024.

He, admitting that he stole £27,000 cash belonging to his grandma last month.

He could receive a prison sentence for the crime.

Defence lawyer Marion Weir asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.

This was, she said, to provide the court with full background information about Teasdale and his offending, and also a brain injury from which he was suffering.

Judge Michael Fanning agreed and adjourned the case, saying that no sentencing options, including a custodial term, were being ruled out.

Teasdale was granted conditional bail and is due to be sentenced at the crown court on 31st May.

As the hearing concluded, he apologised for “messing everybody’s time".

Judge Fanning replied: “The person who needs an apology is your grandmother.”

