A 14-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being dragged under the front wheel of her school bus after her bag got stuck in its doors as she exited the vehicle.

Police say the girl suffered serious leg injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday, May 2nd on London Road at the junction of Chertsey Mount in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police say the 14-year-old girl’s bag got trapped in the school bus door whilst she was exiting it. The bus, a white coach, then set off dragging the girl under the front wheel.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

They are also keen to hear from any motorists who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...