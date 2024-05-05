A man in his twenties has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kendal.

Police say t he driver of a black Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s from Kendal, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

The collision only involved one vehicle and happened at 9pm on Saturday, May 4th on Burneside Road.

Cumbria Police say the road was closed for several hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was conducted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is being asked to come forward.

