Queen of the South part company with Marvin Bartley

Queen of the South and manager Marvin Bartley have parted company by mutual consent following a disappointing campaign by the Doonhamers in Scottish League One.

They finished seventh in the division, just two points above part-time neighbours Annan Athletic.

Bartley, who had represented Hibernian, Bournemouth and Burnley as a player, took charge at Palmerston in January 2023.

Queens ended the season by surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Montrose on Saturday.

Chairman Billy Hewitson said: "We had all hoped for a successful season competing at the top end of the league, but unfortunately this was not meant to be, so the decision has been made to part company with Marvin."

