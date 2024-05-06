The family of Joop Sparkes, who went missing in Prague last week, have confirmed that his body has been found in the Czech captial.

The 29-year-old from Galashiels disappeared while on holiday in the Czech Republic.

He is believed to have gone overboard from a party boat into the water of Prague's Vlatava River on 28 April 2024.

The body was discovered in the water close to where Mr Sparkes was last seen on the river.

His family flew from Galashiels to Prague to help with the search last week and said : "We're really sad to say that I can confrim the body found is that of our beloved Joop.

"As you can imagine, we are heartbroken and lost for words.

"We have so many questions and so few answers."

The foreign office have said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Czech Republic and are in contact with the local authorities."

