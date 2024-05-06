The Lake District has been named the UK’s most Instagrammable national park, according to a new study.

The area in Cumbria, known for its lakes, fells and market towns was found to be the most tagged National Park in the UK on instagram.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is England’s largest National Park.

The study looked at 15 UK National Parks and compared the amount of times each location was tagged on public Instagram posts.

The lake District came out on top with 4.9 million posts, followed by the Peak District with 2.9 million and Northumberland National park with 1.8 million.

The total number of hashtagged posts was calculated by combining the commonly used name and the full name for each national park for example, #lakedistrict and #lakedistrictnationalpark.

