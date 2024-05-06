Westmorland and Furness Council has approved plans to lower the speed limit to 20mph in over 20 areas in a bid to improve road safety.

Members of locality boards for the Furness, Eden and South Lakeland local areas have approved the prioritising of 28, 20mph schemes for delivery in 2024/25.

A council report for South Lakeland locality board meeting stated: “Introduction of 20mph has shown to make streets safer by reducing speeds.

"It also encourages residents to walk and cycle by reducing speeds, bring health benefits both physical and mental and reduce noise pollution by amending the way vehicles accelerate and decelerate.”

Areas approved for the 20mph schemes are:

Furness Locality: Hawcoat, Newbarns, Ormsgill, Roosecote and Walney North

Eden Locality: Askham, Crosby Ravensworth, Dufton, Kings Meaburn, Melmerby, Nenthead, Orton, Ousby, Glenridding and Patterdale, Ravenstonedale and Temple Sowerby

South Lakeland: Gleaston, Allinthwaite, Coniston, Oxenholme, Ambleside, Natland, Swathmoor, Sedgewick, Great Urswick and Little Urswick and Bowness.

The council says schemes have been prioritised based on the level of community support, number of accidents in the area, whether the road is on a school walking root and the amount of pedestrians who use of the road.

This comes after the council launched a new streamlined route in December 2023, which makes it easier and quicker for communities to submit requests for 20mph speed limits.

Phil Greenup, assistant director for sustainable transport and highways at Westmorland and Furness Council said: “The volume of requests for 20mph speed limits demonstrates that our communities want to encourage people to travel safely through their town or village.

“Slower speeds create a safer and more welcoming environment, giving people the confidence to walk and cycle.

"Introducing 20mph limits will take us a significant step forward in our journey towards creating roads that prioritise people over speed and pave the way for safer more enjoyable journeys for all."

Informal consultation take place in the coming months with communities and Town or Parish Councils to ensure support from local residents before schemes are progressed.

Statutory consultation and advertisement of the proposed traffic regulation order (TRO) will be undertaken before a final decision is made by Westmorland and Furness Locality Boards.

Any additional measures beyond new 20mph signed limits, such as traffic calming, if needed or requested by the local community, would need to be funded separately.

