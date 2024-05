Play Brightcove video

Elected as First Minister - John Swinney tells MSPs he wants to work with other parties to eradicate child poverty, tackle NHS pressures and support businesses. He resigned as leader of his party 20 years ago, now he's back pledging a new chapter for the SNP - but can he deliver? Also tonight, as Humza Yousaf signs off with his formal resignation letter to the King, we ask people in Dumfries what his successor's priorities should be.