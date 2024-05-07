Twenty supporters of The Outward Bound Trust have abseiled down the Empire State Building in New York.

The event, called The Big Rappel, is the first time anyone has abseiled down the iconic skyscraper.

A host of big names from the world of film and music took part in the challenge, including Academy Award winner Jared Leto and actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

The challenge has been led by the Cumbrian based charity, The Outward Bound Trust UK to raise money and and inspire young people.

Its mission is to change young people’s lives through challenge, learning, and adventure.

So far it has raised more than £2.4 million in donations for the charity.

One of the charity's trustees, Princess Beatrice was at the top of the Empire State building to support the abseilers and said: Bringing young people out of their comfort zones and supporting them to achieve something they never thought possible is what Outward Bound is all about.

"I am so happy to offer my support as a trustee and I am a great admirer of Outward Bound and all they stand for - these participants really are an inspiration.”

Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto was the first to descend the nearly 900ft drop from the building’s iconic spire down to the 30th floor.

He said: “Recently, I climbed up the fin of the Empire State Building to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars’ world tour and now as the tour begins, I’m excited to head the opposite direction and rappel down to shine a light on the incredible work of Outward Bound.”

“I’ve always admired Outward Bound and how they inspire people around the globe to transform their lives through adventure, challenge, experience, and discovery.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...