Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has appeared in court facing charges of stalking and abuse.

He is accused of "engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive" as well as a stalking charge.

The 31-year-old also faces a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared in front of a judge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today.

Hogg was arrested at an address in Hawick earlier this year.

He retired from the sport last year, just before the Rugby World Cup in Paris, and was awarded an MBE for his services to rugby union.

