A free drop-in event for people living with dementia and their carers will take place next week to help raise awareness of the importance of keeping active.

The event organised by the Eden Dementia Friendly Communities Partnership, will also coincide with Dementia Action Week.

It will include fitness sessions for people with dementia and their carers, alongside information stalls about local support services and a Dementia Friends Information Session.

The drop-in also hopes to raise awareness of dementia risk factors, prevention strategies and early signs of dementia, as well as providing information on local support and services.

It’s estimated that only 45.7% of dementia cases are diagnosed in Eden, which is significantly lower than for England (63%).

Campaigners worry this means there may be people in the region living with undiagnosed dementia who aren't receiving the appropriate treatment, advice and support.

The event is also for anyone interested in learning more about dementia and staying active.

Fitness tasters will include exercises to improve balance, flexibility, heart health and co-ordination.

Councillor Patricia Bell, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Care at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “If you are concerned about a loved one experiencing dementia, this event is a wonderful opportunity to learn how you can help and also meet others with similar experiences.

“Together, we can help create a dementia-friendly society and I thank the Eden Dementia Friendly Communities Partnership and the Alzheimer’s Society for all their continued hard work in raising awareness and helping to make a positive impact on those affected by dementia.”

The partnership is chaired by Cathryn Beckett, Public Health Manager for Westmorland and Furness Council, who said: “We’re encouraging anyone who may be interested to come along and find out more about dementia; there’s lots of great support available here in Eden, including advice about the small practical things that we can all do to support people living with dementia in our community.

“There will also be more information on ways in which we can reduce the risks of developing dementia.”

The free drop-in will take place at Penrith Leisure Centre on Thursday 16 May, from 10am to 1pm.

