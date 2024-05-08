Fears for the future of community hospitals in the Scottish Borders

Hundreds of people have signed a petition amid fears that beds could close at four community hospitals in the Scottish Borders due to a lack of medical cover..

There are 92 community hospital beds across four sites in Kelso, Duns, Hawick and Peebles.

A Health and Social Care Partnership review was launched after GP cover finished at a small hospital in Kelso and medical contracts ended at the Knoll Hospital in Duns.

NHS Borders doctors and nurse practitioners have so far filled the void, but the temporary agreement is due to run out in August.

Agreements have been in place with nearby GP practices to provide medical cover for patients.

But GPs in Kelso withdrew from the arrangement in April due to an increased workload within their own surgeries.

At the same time contracted medical cover in Duns came to an end.

It is feared that similar withdrawals could happen in Peebles and Hawick due to current GP workloads.

Ralph Roberts, NHS Borders chief executive, said the review would seek to ensure that medical cover at community hospitals was “sustainable”.

He said: “Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership is reviewing services provided from our four community hospitals to ensure they are fit for the future.

“This will consider the changing needs of our population and the way in which health and social care should be provided to best meet these needs.

“One element of the review is the provision of medical cover in community hospitals to ensure that it is sustainable.

“The review will help us to redesign our services to provide sustainable, high quality care for the long term and is being carried out openly and transparently with the participation of our staff and communities and in line with the Health and Social Care Partnership’s Involving People Framework.

“This process is in its very early stages and there are no plans at present to change community hospital provision prior to the outcomes of the review.”

Meanwhile, the GPs at Teviot Medical Practice in Hawick have issued a joint statement reassuring the public that it is not their intention to withdraw cover from Hawick Community Hospital.

The statement read: “The doctors at Teviot Medical Practice have a long history of caring for patients at Hawick Community Hospital.

"We are keen to continue to provide safe medical care for our inpatients.

“We will continue to negotiate with the Health Board over their plans for the future of the local hospital.”

