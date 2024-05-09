A public consultation has been launched on a proposal to permanently close The Wilton Centre in Hawick.

The centre, also know as The Arches, has been temporarily closed since the pandemic.

It provides support services for children and young people with behavioural needs.

Scottish Border Council say support is now provided in mainstream schools, instead of the standalone Wilton building, which has "reduced travel time for children, and created a more inclusive service within the children’s own communities".

Local authorities say the building would need "significant investment" to be able to provide services.

The consultation aims to give people the opportunity to provide views and feedback on the proposal to permanently close the building and will run from Wednesday 8 May to Friday 28 June.

