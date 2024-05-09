Queen of the South have announced that Peter Murphy will be their new manager - joining the club on a two year deal.

It follows the departure of Marvin Bartley earlier this week after the club surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Montrose on Saturday (4th May)

Peter Murphy was previously in charge at local rivals Annan Athletic, where he spent seven years at the club.

In a statement online, Annan said they were 'disappointed' in this decision but thanked him for everything he had done during his time at Galabank.

Queen of the South announced the news on their website, with comments from both the club director and Peter Murphy.

Director Jim McLinden said “With Marvin leaving it was important that we moved quickly to find a replacement.

"By bringing Peter in it gives him the summer to build and prepare for the next campaign.

"He has achieved success at Annan guiding them to league one, the highest in their history. We are delighted to have Peter on board, kick starting the preparations for next season”.

Peter added: “I am delighted to get an opportunity to work in full time football. It has been a dream of mine since moving into management.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Annan Athletic in the way they have handled everything in both my time at Galabank and since the decision that I will be moving to their football neighbours.

"It’s been a bit of a whirlwind with the season just finishing on Saturday to now getting ready to build a squad that will represent my style of football on the park. And to meet my ambitions, the ambition of the club and supporters. It’s an exciting time for everyone and a challenge that I’m relishing”."

