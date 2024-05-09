Nathan Walker has admitted to careless driving in a crash that killed a fellow lorry driver on one of Cumbira's busiest roads.

The incident happened on the A66 on 22 December 2021 near Kirkby Thore, between Penrith and Appleby, at around 5am.

Paul Stenner, 60, from Lincolnshire died as a result of the head-on crash.

Walker, 26, had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing Mr Stenner’s death by driving carelessly.

Today sentencing was adjourned until 20 June and Walker was warned he could be jailed.

He was handed an interim driving ban, the exact length of which will be set at that hearing next month.

Walker's barrister told the judge: “He doesn’t ever want to go back to driving an HGV.” Releasing Walker, on bail until the next hearing, Judge Fanning told him he couldn’t rule out any options, including a prison sentence.

“You will be given appropriate credit for the guilty plea,” said the judge.

“You have saved the need for a trial and that also saves further pain to the family of the deceased.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...