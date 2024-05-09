The Borders is hosting Scotland's first Open for golfers with disabilities at Cardrona Golf Resort near Peebles.

More than 40 players from across the UK, Ireland, and Australia are competing in the two-day tournament which aims to showcase inclusivity within the sport.

Golfers with a range of physical and mental impairments including amputees and paragolfers are taking part in the competition.

Lifelong golfer Gordon McLay was struggling to play the game after a motorcycle accident in 2007 and underwent a below the knee amputation two years ago.

"Before my amputation I was playing in severe pain," he said.

"Ever since I've got a new life again I'm loving it out on the golf course, bit of freedom and that's why it's an escape from me.

"When I get on the golf course, I don't think of anything else, I'm just thinking about golf.

"Life's strains just disappear."

Adapted equipment such as mobility chairs and specially designed clubs aim to create an equal playing field for athletes with a whole range of abilities.

Robbie Clyde, CEO of Scottish Gold said: "It's really important that we showcase golf as as welcoming and accessible for everybody.

"We've got a really broad range of competitors with all kinds of disability.

"The beauty of these events is they can compete together on a level playing field

"The quality of the players this week is outstanding.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing who comes out on top."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…