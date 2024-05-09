Youth Beatz will return in 2024 for a festival that organisers promise will be bigger and better than ever before.

Youth Beatz is a free youth music festival and will take place over nine days, with the two-day main event on the weekend of 29 and 30 June at Park Farm, Dumfries.

Around 200,000 people are expected to attend the main event, which will showcase local and emerging young talent from across Dumfries and Galloway, as well as welcoming some big, headline acts.

Award-winning DJ, Jonas Blue, who will headline Saturday said: “I cannot wait to get on stage at Youth Beatz, I have heard how much energy the crowd at Youth Beatz has and I always love playing in Scotland! See you all in June!”

Alice Deejay has sold over five million singles worldwide including hits Better Off Alone and Back in My Life and will also be playing on Saturday.

Sunday's headliners will include German dance music act Cascada, best known for her hit song Everytime We Touch.

DJ and producer Sigala has produced eight UK top ten hits, including number one single Easy Love, and will also headline on Sunday.

He said: “I have always wanted to come back to play in Dumfries and can’t wait to see everyone, the fans in Scotland are unbelievable, and you always make sure you bring the party!”

As well as well-known UK headliners, Youth Beatz Festival will also feature local performers on the main stage, with a wide range of acts from across Dumfries and Galloway.

Chair of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Communities Committee, councillor Ian Blake said: “Our council is once again delighted to continue with our support for this fantastic community event.

"Youth Beatz provides young people from across our region with a fantastic festival experience in their local area, as well as valuable experiences through volunteering opportunities.

"I am once again looking forward to welcoming young people from across Dumfries and Galloway and the rest of Scotland through the gates at Park Farm on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June.”

