One of Carlisle's biggest employers has been fined £280,000 after a worker suffered multiple back fractures when he was hit by two falling skips.

Pirelli and two other companies have been fined for health and safety failings after a man sustained " long-lasting, life-altering injuries" at Carlisle’s Pirelli tyre factory.

IRTR and DCS Multiserve, the contractors responsible for disposing of waste tyres and were also fined for failings.

Pirelli was handed the maximum fine of £280,000, while IRTR was ordered to pay £9,000 and DCS was fined £2,600.

Service engineer Ivan Weightman, who was not employed by any of the three companies, was visiting the city’s Dalston Road complex on 14 November 2019, to inspect a forklift truck.

The court heard that the two skips which were precariously balanced on waste tyres to compress them, when they fell and struck his back and leg.

Mr Weightman sustained a number of injuries including multiple spinal fractures, a broken femur and nerve compression.

In a statement, he described being in hospital for five days after the incident, where he underwent surgery.

He also described the long lasting effects the incident had had on his physical and mental heath, saying he had been anti-depressant medication for at least four years.

"Lethal practice"

C arlisle Crown Court heard how the "improvised, unsafe" practice of using a forklift to place a loaded industiral skip on top of waste tyres to compress them, was being used instead of the specialist machine.

P rosecutor Mark Monaghan said: "It was an improvised, unsafe practice of work that was allowed to persist over a long period of time,”

He told the court that Pirelli "knew it was happening", adding that “it was an inherently unsafe process", which "should have been stopped".

”Two skips had been loaded on to a tyre stack ready for that squashing process prior to Mr Weightman’s visit in November, 2019.

"Mr Weightman, totally unaware of the precarious procedure, reversed the forklift truck away from the stack ahead of a mandatory inspection, and walked around it.“

"As he did so, the skips fell,” said Mr Monaghan.

The court heard a failure by Pirelli Tyres, DCS and IRTR to co-ordinate their approach to risk management meant no company took responsibility for the dangerous work activity.

As a result, there was a failure to risk assess the task with any attempt to eliminate or control the dangers created being missed.

Pirelli, and IRTR, admitted two health and safety law breaches, while DCS, admitted one breach.

Representatives of each firm submitted a formal basis for admissions of guilt.

Improvements had been made by all three firms to ensure all strict rules were followed.

Barrister Richard Matthews KC, for Pirelli, said: “The company regrets this enormously.”

He added: “Everybody at Pirelli recognises and regrets these human costs.

" Pirelli does take health and safety seriously and has systems in place to keep its over 1,000 employees 150-200 contractors safe.

"It's intention is to learn everything possible from this to ensure nothing similar happens again."

Counsel representing DCS and IRTR also expressed regret and remorse.

In conclusion the judge said: “It is obvious that the practice that had been allowed to perpetuate for so long was potentially a lethal practice."

