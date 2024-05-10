Birthing services at Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal have been suspended for six months due to staffing shortages.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust says the midwife-led unit at Helme Chase supports about two births per month and does not have the midwives available to safely staff the unit.

While birth services will be temporarily suspended, antenatal and postnatal care plus outpatient appointments will continue as normal.

Sue Stansfield, Interim Director of Midwifery, at the Trust said: “Protecting our women, pregnant people and colleagues and keeping them safe must be our number one priority.

“We no longer have the number of midwives available to safely staff the unit and its on-call arrangement that are in place overnight and at weekends - despite ongoing work to recruit to vacant posts.

"Therefore, we are making the difficult decision to temporarily suspend birth services at the unit for a period of six months.

“This period will allow us to offer safe home birthing and birth services at our other two units, whilst working with maternity teams to review the way we use our colleagues across the Trust."

Local MP Tim Farron has started a petition calling for the site to be saved from permanent closure.

He said: “I am extremely worried that this six-month suspension will not only impact local mums in the near future, but it could also pave the way for Helme Chase to be closed for good.

“It is also disappointing that the trust have given just 12 hours notice before suspending birth services.

“This is a very personal campaign for me – three of my children were born at Helme Chase.

"This is a very special place for so many parents in our area.

“We must come together as a community to demand that Helme Chase is saved from permanent closure.”

