The Scottish Borders are gearing up to host Edge Fest music festival for a second year with McFly and UB40 among the headliners.

Held within the grounds of Lilliardsedge Holiday Park outside Jedburgh, Edge Fest promises to offer a weekend filled with music, market stalls, fairground rides, as well as a wide selection of food and drink.

Chart-topping boyband McFly will take to the main stage to headline Saturday night at the festival, and Reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are set to close the event on Sunday night.

Both bands are celebrating anniversaries this year, with UB40 marking 45 years and McFly performing a run of shows as they celebrate their 21st birthday.

Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie will play alongside names such as Lightning Seeds, Jake Bugg and Scouting For Girls.

Company director Stuart Macdonald added “The team here at Lilliardsedge are incredibly excited to finally be able to share this line-up with everyone.

"Our goal this year was to deliver the event with the same feel and vibe, but to go a step bigger by hosting McFly and UB40, featuring Ali Campbell as our headliners.

"We were extremely humbled after the incredible response and feedback we received from our first festival last year.

"We really can’t wait to bring the event back to the Borders this summer, giving people in the Borders the chance to see some fantastic acts right here on their doorstep, and of course to welcome visitors from outside the area to experience a show in such a beautiful part of the country."

