A care home in South Cumbria has been trialing Artificial Intelligence (AI) lamps designed to reduce falls.

After four months, they say the technology has reduced falls by 84 per cent.

Lancashire and South Cumbria integrated Care Board are now rolling out 500 AI powered lamps across care homes in the area after a successful pilot programme at Hartland House in Milnthorpe.

The lamps hang from the ceiling and have cameras inside which monitor the rooms 24/7 to ensure all residents are safe.

The cameras are linked to an app, and detect unusual movements.

A message then goes through to a staff members' app.

100% of falls detected so far have been reached within three minutes.

Falls are a leading cause of death among seniors, and people taking part in the trial say this new tech has had a huge impact on the residents and their families.

Resident Stuart Leist said: "When it was installed, I thought it was the safest thing that's happened.

"If you have a fall, it just says 'lay still, help is coming'.

"I don't have to crawl everywhere and find a button to press."

Care staff and local emergency services, who see reduced ambulance call outs have said the lamps are making a difference in reducing falls.

Deborah Gent; Project Partner within the Digital Social Care Team in Lancashire and South Cumbria said " This initiative represents a groundbreaking moment in care—transforming technology-theory into tangible outcomes.

"This intuitive AI solution doesn't just mitigate the risk of falls; it unequivocally demonstrates the powerful role of technology in revolutionizing fall prevention, marking a significant leap forward in our approach to healthcare."

