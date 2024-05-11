Human remains have been found in the search for a man who has been missing for nearly seven months.

Cumbria Police confirmed that the human remains found in the area of Finglandrigg Wood, off the B5307 outside Carlisle, were that of Paul Taylor.

The father-of-two was reported missing in October last year.

Officers believe the 56-year-old travelled from his home address in Annan to Carlisle shortly before midnight on Tuesday 17 October 2023.

A police presence will be in the area for some time while officers continue with their work at the scene.

Cumbria Police has asked that people should avoid the area to allow them to carry on with their investigation.

