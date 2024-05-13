Carlisle man jailed after AI tracks him viewing sexual images of children

Cutting edge AI technology has been used to snare a registered sex offender as he viewed indecent images of children.

Thomas Young, 34, was caught when e-safe global software was installed on his phone to capture and screenshot any activity which artificial intelligence deemed to be of a suspicious or concerning nature.

On 15 March, two indecent category C images were logged and just three days later, a further four were detected along with one image classed in category A — the most serious — involving a girl aged 12 to 14 years.

All images had been accessed via the Telegram application and analysis showed that from 11 February — just days after he was given a suspended prison term for similar offending — and 18 March, Young had installed and then uninstalled that app a dozen times.

Young previously appeared at Carlisle Crown Court a decade ago when he was sentenced for inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

As part of the punishment, Young was made subject to the strict terms of a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO). This imposed tough curbs on his online use for an indefinite period.

He was twice brought back to court for breaching the SOPO, once in 2023 and then again in early February, when he received a suspended prison sentence.

But within days of being spared jail, Young flouted the order once more.

In addition, Young was found to have flouted sex offender notification requirements by failing to disclose two online usernames which had been active around the turn of this year.

When brought to court Young admitted making indecent photographs of a child, breaching the SOPO and twice flouting the notification requirements. A defence lawyer said the defendant had been “lonely” and taken cocaine at around the time of his latest criminal conduct.

Judge Nicholas Barker jailed Young, latterly of Warwick Square, Carlisle, for 18 months. New strict court orders placing restrictions on him, and an obligation to regularly provide police with personal information, were imposed for 10 years.

