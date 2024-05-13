Cumbria Police launch appeal after man 'exposing himself' in city centre

An appeal has been launched after a man was reported exposing himself in Carlisle city centre.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Sunday, 5 May in Portland Square.

The man is described as black, about 6ft tall, aged between 30 to 35, with black hair in an afro-style. He was wearing a t-shirt, cream shorts and trainers.

Cumbria Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone who can help identify the man to come forward.

