Learner driver admits killing three friends in crash near Dumfries

A learner driver has admitted killing three of his friends in a crash near Dumfries.

Jake Loy, 19, was speeding in his Honda Civic when he lost control and crashed into another car.

Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon, Finlay Johns - all aged 16 and passengers in the motor - never survived the crash on the A711 in Cargenbridge, Dumfries on 16 March 2022.

A judge heard how Ian had posted a message in a group chat before the crash that he was "scared" in the vehicle and that Loy was a "terrible driver".

Loy - who only held a provisional licence at the time - appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

The first offender pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of the three boys by dangerous driving.

Loy, of Moffat, Dumfriesshire, had his bail continued by Lord Harrower pending sentencing in July.

The teenager had initially been in his car with Ian and Finlay before travelling to Dumfries to pick-up Tyler.

Stephen Jackson meantime was in the area around midnight driving back from a poker night with friends in his Honda CR-V.

He was on the A711 at a slight bend when he recalled a black car suddenly "coming towards him side on".

Stephen desperately tried to avoid being hit, but Loy's Honda went "straight into the front".

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC told how it was described as an "almighty impact".

He added: "The Crown position is that the driver inexperience and excessive speed were significant factors in the loss of control of the vehicle."

Loy's Honda split in two such was the force of the collision.

One experienced crash investigator said he had "never seen damage like that to car". The actual speed Loy was driving at is not known.

An off-duty police officer initially stopped at the scene to help before mercy crews arrived.

The three boys had already passed away as a result of their injuries.

Mr Prentice told how, hours after the crash, a boy in the same Snapchat group as the teenagers saw a message Ian Cannon had written before the tragedy.

The advocate depute: "He was saying that he was scared because Jake Loy was swerving all over the place, that he was a terrible driver and he was flooring it.

"It is not possible to pinpoint the precise point in the journey the message was sent."

The court heard Stephen Jackson was also badly hurt.

He suffered a fractured kneecap and hand as well as bruising.

He is scarred for life and remains affected by what happened including struggling to play with his child and sports he took part in.

Stephen may end up getting arthritis in his knee. He has also received psychological treatment.

The charge Loy pleaded guilty to also stated he seriously injured the man and two of his passengers.

The teenager also need hospital treatment after the crash.

In June 2022, he went on to attend with his lawyer at a local police station and claimed he "did not know" the driver at the time of the crash.

Emotional family and friends of the three victims packed the courtroom today/yesterday.

Mr Prentice told how all three had attended Moffat Academy.

Finlay was studying for his highers, Tyler had gone on to college in Dumfries while Ian had stayed in Glasgow after leaving school, but had returned to live with his mum and sister.

Donald Findlay KC, defending, later told the hearing that Loy had "no recollection" of the crash.

He added: "That being so, the precise cause of the loss of control cannot be determined.

"Whether it was speed, a distraction in the vehicle or any external distraction - an animal or whatever - no explanation can be forthcoming."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…