Man injured in 'explosion' in Workington brewery

A man has suffered "serious burns" following an explosion in Workington.

Cumbria Police were called to the incident shortly before 3pm following a report of an explosion at a brewing facility off of Calva Brow.

A road is currently closed near the commercial premises.

Cumbria Police, the North West Ambulance Service and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service are all at the incident.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " At this time it is believed there is a single injured man who has suffered serious burns.

"A road closure is currently in place at Calva Brow.

"People are asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services continue with their work at the scene."

