Northern Lights showcased over skies Cumbria and southern Scotland
Residents in Cumbria and southern Scotland were treated to a spectacular display as the northern lights could be seen in the night sky.
The bands of pink and green lights were seen across the skies of Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Here are some of the best pictures sent in from viewers throughout our region.
