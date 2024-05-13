Northern Lights showcased over skies Cumbria and southern Scotland

Residents in Cumbria and southern Scotland were treated to a spectacular display as the northern lights could be seen in the night sky.

The bands of pink and green lights were seen across the skies of Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Here are some of the best pictures sent in from viewers throughout our region.

The northern lights were on display over the weekend. Credit: Jamie Wood

Credit: Jamie Wood

One Cumbrian resident was camping under the northern lights at Lorton. Credit: Viewer Image

The northern lights could be seen at Coldingham. Credit: Craig Douglas

Darren Bell took in the northern lights with his daughter at Caldbeck. Credit: Darren Bell

The northern lights could be seen at Stoneykirk. Credit: James Millward

