Scottish Borders Council is offering a unique opportunity for people to purchase public toilets that are being sold.

The council is looking for people who are interested from community groups for the acquisition of the public toilets that were permanently closed on March 2023.

The facilities in Galashiels, Hawick and Selkirk are due to be sold off for what the council says is "rationalisation" of public toilets in the Scottish Borders.

Which public toilets are being sold off?

The public toilets that being sold are:

Galashiels – High Street Car Park

Galashiels – Bank Street

Newtown St Boswells – Main Street

Selkirk – Scott’s Place

Hawick – Howegate

The council is considering community asset transfers so that local communities can take on the management, leasing and ownership of the land and buildings.

Councillor Simon Mountford, Executive Member for Estate Management and Planning said: “As part of our rationalisation of the Council’s estate, we have identified these public toilet facilities as buildings which could be sold on to alleviate the pressure on our property portfolio.

“We recognise that these facilities are valuable resources for the local communities they serve and by offering them up via the community asset transfer method we are offering communities the opportunity to secure the buildings for community use.”

