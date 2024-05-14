Former footballer turned endurance athlete, Ashley Cain has been travelling through Cambria and Dumfries and Galloway as part of his Ultraman challenge.

He is running, cycling and kayaking the length of Britain to raise money and awareness in memory of his daughter Azaylia who died from a rare form of Leukemia at just eight-months-old.

The challenge which will see him take on the Lands End to John O'Groats route, three times, by foot, bike and kayak, and aims to raise £100,000 for The Azaylia Childhood Cancer PhD Scholarship Programme, which will fund research into childhood cancers.

Ashley said he hopes to keep his daughter's memory alive and "continue her legacy".

He said: "Azaylia would have smiled, because she smiled no matter what what she had to go through.

"She didn't just live a life full of smiles, she made everybody else smile around her.

"Thorough Azaylia's pain she made everyone else's life better.

"Azaylia taught me the true meaning of strength."

Around the anniversary of his daughter's death, Ashley takes on a challenge in honour of her, last year he took on the Yukon 1000, described by some as the world's toughest survival race.

This year Ashely is hoping to be the first person to complete what he is calling the Ultraman, which involves running an ultra-marathon of around 50 kilometres every day.

When he reaches John O'Groats, he will cycle back down the length of the country, before rowing back up in a kayak covering almost 3,000 miles.

Along the way Ashely has met and run with other campaigners and families who have lost children to cancer.

Aran Mount who lost his son Blu joined Ashley for his run from Penrith to Carlisle said: "Listening to him speak today has lifted me.

"I lost a child and just talking to him today and listening to him tell me how to get through the dark days, has really helped.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...