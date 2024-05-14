A man has been taken to hospital in Newcastle with "serious injuries" following a two-vehicle crash in West Cumbria.

The incident involved a car and a motorcycle, with the 61-year-old man riding the motorcycle taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash happened at around 2pm on Monday 13 May on Roundclose Hill in Cockermouth.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "The rider of the motorcycle, a man, 61, from Cockermouth, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary at Newcastle with serious injuries.

"The driver of the Mondeo, a man, 43, from Cockermouth, was uninjured.

"Anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact PC 2671 Colin Dunne or Sgt 1929 Martin Bainbridge on 101."

