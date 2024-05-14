Cumbria Police have launched an appeal after two girls were assaulted by a gang of four teenagers at the promenade at Windermere.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday 11 May, near to Glebe Road on the promenade.

Two 17-year-old girls from Lancashire were assaulted by a group of four teenage girls.

One of the victims was pushed over a fence while the other was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked and punched.

A male passer-by intervened but was also assaulted by the same group of girls who pushed and slapped him.

Cumbria Police say they are looking for any witnesses in the area.

