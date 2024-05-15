Cumbrian fundraisers taken on virtual coast-to-coast challenge

Play Brightcove video

Businesses in Cumbria are set to raise funds for community groups and charities in the county by taking part in a virtual Coast-to-Coast challenge.

The Coast-to-Coast trail spans 171 miles between St Bees and Robin Hood's Bay and fundraisers are covering the equivalent distance by walking, rowing, swimming and pedalling on exercise bikes.

The challenge, which runs from 20 May to 1 July, is in aid of Cumbria Community Foundation - an organisation which provides funding grants to good causes.

Jenny Benson from the Cumbria Community Foundation, said: “Doing it virtually means everybody can take part.

"It doesn't matter if you are sat on a bike in your room, or you can do it in a lunchtime, and it means you can do it over six week period.

"So starting on 20 May and you can take the time you need to do it. Not everybody's got the commitment to be able to like walk, you know, in reality.

"So it's just making sure that everybody's got the opportunity to take part and it's really inclusive."

The virtual coast-to-coast challenge will see people use rowing and cycling machines. Credit: ITV Border

Jackie Blacklock from the Cumbria Community Foundation, said: “We've already had a number of businesses sign up, but anybody can.

"As a staff team, we're doing it together. So we're going to do some walks just at lunchtime and after work.

"It's just trying to get you doing these steps every day."

The only thing people aren't allowed to do is use an actual road cycle.

Natalie Rutherford from the Cumbria Community Foundation, said: “Working here for the Cumbria Community Foundation, we get to hear about all the fantastic community groups and charities that we support and I just thought this was a really good way for me to give back to them myself."

It's all to raise funds for charity who support 500 organisations every year with projects like heating the homes of older people or supporting food delivery to the less mobile.

