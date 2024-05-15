Man arrested after being spotted with 'firearm' in Carlisle city centre

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after being spotted with an alleged firearm in Carlisle city centre.

The incident happened at around 9:30am on Wednesday 15 May, at the St Nicholas Gate Retail Park.

Cumbria Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm and he remains in police custody.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Firearms officers were deployed and detained the male. Two cordons were put place near the Lanes shopping centre and Crosby Street.

"The public may see an increased police presence in Carlisle town centre while enquiries are being carried out. There is no wider risk to the public."

