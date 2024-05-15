Parents create rival primary school over RAAC concerns

Parents at a school built with a dangerous concrete substitute are so afraid for kids’ safety they’ve set up a rival primary next door.

Around 20 pupils at Gatehouse Primary are being kept away by parents, who fear it could suffer a catastrophic collapse after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The parents claim local authority Dumfries and Galloway Council are not taking concerns seriously.

For two weeks around 20 pupils at the 81-pupil-school have been kept at home. But this week the parents set up an alternative “school” in the community centre next door and are teaching pupils themselves.

So far around 40 Scottish schools have been found to have RAAC. Credit: Media Scotland

They are led by parent council chairwoman Rebecca Vasey, whose daughter Izabella is a pupil. Speaking to Media Scotland she said: “There are about 20 pupils who have been kept off but the parents of many others are concerned but have no choice but to send their children to school."

RAAC is a lightweight material used mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s. It is cheaper than standard concrete and has a lifespan of about 30 years.

Inspections at Gatehouse revealed the presence of panels classed as being at “critical risk” level.

Rebecca said: “I want the report to say the school is 100 per cent safe and what it says is to the contrary. Council officials are telling us it is safe. We asked them who told them it is safe but they couldn’t give us an answer.”

The kids have been taking their classes in the community centre next door. Credit: Media Scotland

Lib-Dem leader Alex-Cole Hamilton, who has raised concerns about RAAC, said: “Despite repeated warnings the Scottish Government has yet to make funds available to make these buildings safe.

"I don’t blame these parents whatsoever. I probably would think about it for my kids if they were in a school at risk of collapse.”

"The SNP Government needs to get its head out the sand and urgently make funds available for local authorities to fix this.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Dumfries and Galloway Council have sought to provide reassurance about the mitigations already in place to protect pupils and staff, as well as their longer-term plans to replace the school’s roof.”

Dumfries and Galloway Council has been asked to comment.

