Families wait for answers ahead of Infected Blood Inquiry findings

Families throughout the country are waiting for answers ahead of the Infected Blood Inquiry findings being released next week.

Many families have been waiting anxiously for decades looking for answers.

John Strachan died in 1987 just two weeks before his son Bob turned nine, who had to grow up with the stigma of his dad having died from HIV at a time where little was known about the infection.

Speaking to ITV Border, Bob Strachan, son of John, said: "My dad didn't hug myself or even kiss my mum because he didn't know how this was passed on.

"My father contracted HIV in the early eighties and sadly died in 1987. But my mum had told me that he died of kidney failure. And that was what I believe until my teens.

Bob Strachan spoke of the mental health challenges he has faced as a result of the death of his dad. Credit: ITV

"Then mum sat me down and told me the full story.

"There was a lot of ignorance around it, so it's just really hard to think about, something that was life changing and life ending not just for that person, but for everyone around them.

"It's the condition of life leading up to that. It's dealing with our mental health after this and throughout all of our lives."

John caught HIV from an infected blood transfusion, and his family were so affected by the stigma, they moved from Peterhead to New Zealand, then Canada, before coming back to Scotland. And Bob has now settled in Jedburgh.

Bob's daughter never had the chance to meet her grandfather, but has still been affected by this part of their family history.

Bobbi Strachan said: "I would get really emotional and I would talk about certain things because grandad sounded like such an amazing person, and I would have loved to have got to know him.

"I'm 22-years-old and this has been going on double my life, forty years, and it caused a lot of issues.

Bobbi Strachan talks about how emotional she gets when thinking of her grandad. Credit: ITV

"And so I'm really hoping that, you know, this brings closure to my grandma and my dad and so many other families. It's really important."

30,000 people were infected with contaminated blood in the 70's and 80's. A public inquiry into the scandal will report its findings on Monday.

Bob Strachan added: "First and foremost, there has to be an admission of guilt and apology made.

"You know, obviously they can't make restitution for the lives that have been lost or things like that. But there has to be accountability, first and foremost is the bare minimum.

"I would certainly like to see recompense of loss of earnings at the minimum for those people that did that. But also, then we have to take into consideration inheritance that could have been left."

