Man charged with misuse of 999 after suspected firearm incident in Carlisle

A man has been charged with misuse of the 999 emergency number following a suspected firearm incident in Carlisle city centre.

On Wednesday 15 May, Cumbria Police received reports of a man suspected to be in possession of a firearm at St Nicholas Gate Retail Park.

Ben Addison, 26, from Melbourne Road, Carlisle, will appear in front of Carlisle Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16 May.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " From further enquires carried out it has been established that the individual never had access to a firearm and there was no firearm involved in the incident yesterday."

