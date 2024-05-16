Man denies nuisance 999 calls after 'handgun' claim sparked armed response

A Carlisle man has appeared in court accused of making nuisance 999 calls reporting the presence of a man with a gun at a city retail park.

Ben Addison, 26, faces one charge arising out of an incident which sparked an armed response by police officers on Wednesday morning.

Addison appeared in front of city magistrates on Thursday. He formally pleaded not guilty to one charge which alleges that he persistent made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Prosecutor George Shelley alleged that two 999 calls had been made reporting that a male with a sports bag and a handgun was in the area of St Nicholas Gate retail park, off London Road.

Details of Addison’s defence to the charge were outlined by his solicitor, Mark Shepherd.

Addison spoke in court to confirm his name, date of birth, that his address was a hotel on London Road in Carlisle; and to enter his plea.

A trial was fixed and is due to take place at the city magistrates’ court on 9 July. In the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.

A Cumbria Police spokesman had confirmed yesterday, in the wake of the incident, a male had been detained and that there was no wider risk to the public.

Two cordons were put in place near the Lanes Shopping Centre and Crosby Street.

