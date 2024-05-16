Police find drugs and knives at planned searches at Oxenholme station

A planned operation between Cumbria Police and the British Transport Police found numerous quantities of drugs and knives at Oxenholme Lake District Station.

Cumbria Police officers were assisted by British Transport Police colleagues and two drugs dogs from Cumbria Police Dog Section.

One man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and one man was arrested for unlawfully being in the UK.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " Multiple stop searches were carried out at the location, resulting in three positive searches for cannabis possession, which were dealt with via a community resolution.

"One small knife was also located and confiscated, with officers issuing a warning to the individual concerned.

"The operation was carried out as part of Cumbria Constabulary’s support for Operation sceptre - a national, week-long knife crime campaign, which began on 13 May 2024.

"If you are worried about the someone who is in possession of a knife or need advice, please contact police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers."

