RMT strike action by ScotRail staff cancelled as agreement reached

Strike action by members of the RMT who work for ScotRail has been cancelled after an agreement was reached.

The strikes were due to take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

Services will operate as normal following an agreement between the train operator and the RMT trade union following conciliation through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.

Conductors based at Glasgow Central, Dumfries, Ayr and Stranraer recently voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over the mode of operation on electric services to Barrhead.

The strike action was due to take place for three consecutive weeks.

A ScotRail statement said: "ScotRail and the RMT have agreed that consultation will take place on the mode of operation on routes where new electric trains will be deployed, which is anticipated to be around 2030.

"This allows for more than five years to carry out meaningful consultation."

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement with the RMT, which avoids disruption to ScotRail customers this weekend.

"The focus for all of us at ScotRail is on delivering a safe, reliable, and green service for our passengers.

“Ahead of the introduction of new electric trains, ScotRail will consult with trade union colleagues about the mode of operation.”

The full three weekends of strike action have been cancelled following the agreement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a significant win for our members and a culmination of their steadfastness in putting on a strong set of strike days.

“Our union's industrial strength and resolve has forced ScotRail and the Scottish Government to be reasonable and allowed our representatives to secure a negotiated settlement.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...