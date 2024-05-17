Annan Athletic have appointed former Queen of the South player & manager Wullie Gibson as their new manager following the departure of Peter Murphy.

Gibson has taken the top job at Galabank following a spell playing for the club last season where he helped them secure League One football for consecutive seasons.

The 39-year-old previously had a spell in charge at Palmerston, with former Raith Rovers manager Grant Murray his assistant there.

Gibson was appointed player & manager of Queen of the South in February 2022 and remained in the position until December that year.

In a statement on their website, Annan Athletic said: " After an impressive couple of seasons as a player at Galabank, Gibson has now impressed the board with his interview for the managers position.

"Wullie has previously managed Queen of the South before moving to Galabank to continue his playing career and already has great knowledge of the club and the current group of players."

Speaking on social media, Gibson said: "Absolutely delighted and honoured to be given this opportunity to lead this great club forward.

"Another big season ahead. Let’s get to work."

