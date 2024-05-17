Scottish charity welcomes funding boost to continue community workshops

Play Brightcove video

A mental health charity has welcomed a funding boost from the Scottish Government in order to continue operating their community workshops.

Moffat Men's Shed is one of hundreds across the country that provide an area for men to socialise, build things and to talk to each other.

Men's Sheds across the country have been credited with supporting men dealing with loneliness, depression and poor mental health.

Peter Hillhouse the Chair Moffat Men’s Shed, said: “When I grew up, we were supposed to be men. The boys were supposed to be strong.

"If you fell and hurt yourself you weren’t to cry because you're supposed to be that strong person.

“When I became disabled, I was stuck in the house and when you're sitting watching daytime TV, it becomes like a monotonous routine.

"So it was affecting me mentally as well as physical problems that I had, so it's getting out and meeting people, having a coffee, even making the things that we make.

"That's made a big difference."

The Men's Shed in Moffat has received a funding boost. Credit: ITV Border

The Scottish Government had announced a withdrawal of funding for men's sheds.

A decision which was then reversed in Holyrood on Tuesday.

Dick Monaghan said supporting the sheds isn't just vital for men's mental health, but for local community projects too.

He said: "We do quite a lot of jobs at the moment.

"We do memorial benches, benches that you will see around the town.

"It is an important place for Moffat to have because it allows certain members of the community to re-enter the community.

"This shed we have people who are lonely, have lost touch with society.

"We have people who are bereaved, who are no longer in the community.

"We have people who suffer from mental health, physical health, who have lost touch with society, and through the men shed, they slowly re-enter society."

