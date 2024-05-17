Scotland's third oldest football club are preparing for the "biggest game in their history."

Stranraer face East Kilbride in the second leg of the League Two relegation play-off on Saturday 18 May.

The Blues drew 2-2 in the first leg away from home and now host Mick Kennedy's side at Stair Park.

Speaking to ITV Border, Allan Jenkins, who played for the club between 1998 and 2006 said: "I think quite simply put it will be the biggest game in the club’s history given what is at stake.

"They have enjoyed promotion on this pitch and experienced relegation on this pitch but with regards to their professional status being at stake it is the biggest game in the club’s history.

“I think the club faces an uphill task on the pitch with a challenging playing budget with reference to their competitors in their league.

"Injuries, suspension, loss of form they just haven’t quite managed to get the results they need to get them up the table.

"They have shown enough in their performances that I am in strong enough belief that they can go and beat East Kilbride and retain their professional status.

Stranraer are looking to keep their status as an SPFL club. Credit: ITV Border

“We are really fortunate that our reserve top goalscorer Ryan Edgar made his home debut against Stenhousemuir a couple of weeks ago.

"He managed to score a goal so Ryan is a shining light for us just now and the kids are vital to the future of the club both on and off the pitch."

Groundsman Colin Agnew is celebrating his 50th birthday this weekend and knows what's on his birthday wish-list.

He said: "I think we all know what that is, a win for Stranraer which would just be the icing on the cake. That would suit everyone in the town.

“That is the important thing for the whole town, to back the team.

"The more people that are here the more noise, the players know that and it will hopefully inspire them on and it should hopefully get us over the line."

