'Scam Van' tours Scottish Borders to protect people becoming victims of fraud

Residents across the Scottish Borders are being urged to protect themselves against scammers by visiting a so-called "Scam Van."

The tour across the region has been organised by trading standards.

It aims to improve how people protect themselves, and follows the launch of the Scottish Borders Trusted Trader Scheme last summer.

Visitors to the scam van can expect to be given resources on things like how to combat rogue traders, identify scammers and deter unwanted cold callers.

There will also be the opportunity to get advice and learn where to go for help if needed.

The tour around the region is taking place between 20-24 May.

Where will the scam van be and when?

Monday 20 May – Tesco Galashiels – 10am-3pm

Tuesday 21 May – Morrisons Hawick – 10am-3pm

Wednesday 22 May – Mayfield Garden Centre, Kelso – 10am-3pm

Thursday 23 May – Milestone Garden Centre, Newtown St Boswells – 10am-3pm

Friday 24 May – Station Car Park, Peebles – 10am-12.30pm

Councillor Julie Pirone, Executive Member for Communities and Culture for the Scottish Borders said: “I am delighted that we are empowering local people to take action against scammers and protect themselves through the launch of the Scam Van Tour.

"This a great opportunity for everyone, no matter their age, to gain the knowledge and tools needed to protect ourselves against scammers and fraud which sadly is on the increase.

"If you know what to do, then it makes it easier to protect yourself and members of your family."

She added: "Working together with our local communities and other key partners, we hope that together we can continue to raise awareness and champion the rights of consumers."