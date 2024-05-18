There were jubilant scenes at Stair Park this evening as Stranraer confirmed their place in the Scottish League, beating opponents East Kilbride.

It was a nail biting end to the season as Stranraer beat their opponents at Stair Park 3-1 in the second leg of their League Two play off.

The result means that Scotland's third oldest football club avoided relegation.

The Blues went into the match on Saturday 18 May, having drawn 2-2 in the first leg away from home.

The match had been dubbed the "biggest game in the club's history."

It's after former player Allan Jenkins told ITV Border: "They have enjoyed promotion on this pitch and experienced relegation on this pitch but with regards to their professional status being at stake it is the biggest game in the club’s history."

