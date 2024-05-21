Dozens of rural schools across Dumfries could be at risk of closure

Dozens of rural schools across Dumfries and Galloway could be at risk of closure.

New education guidelines mean that schools with a low occupancy rate could be earmarked to close their doors by the end of the year.

In a review of all primary and secondary schools across the region, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s education chiefs are proposing that each of the 114 schools should be evaluated.

Each must meet 10 requirements to safeguard their future.

Education bosses insist that the proposed new school model is essential to “future proof the schools estate” and meet Scottish Government objectives.

The 10 key principles which schools must meet include factors related to travelling distance for pupils and teacher staffing levels.

However, principle six is of most significance to rural schools.

It details: "Schools should have an occupancy rate where possible greater than 60% utilisation of the capacity of the school, and ideally should be operating at 80% utilisation.”

An education report published six months ago revealed that 47 out of the 98 primary schools fall below this 60% figure, with two having an occupancy rate of just 15%.

Of the 16 high schools, seven are below 60% occupancy.

Larann Foss, the schools’ property manager with Dumfries and Galloway council, produced the report which will be presented to councillors.

He described “significant challenges and risks for managing the school estate over the coming years.

Mr Foss said: “These include changing demographics such as population decline, residential development in localised areas, ongoing deterioration in our building infrastructure, pressure on planned maintenance budgets, increasing revenue expenses, the presence of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in some schools and the expansion of early years provision, to name but a few.

“The continued general deterioration of underutilised facilities also represents an increasing risk of property component failure and facility closure with very limited notice e.g., a heating or roofing failure.”

Mr Foss also underlined that the population for youngsters aged 0-15 in Dumfries and Galloway is projected to decline by 14% between mid-2018 and mid-2028.

He wrote: “A focus on securing ‘best value’ has been required in recent years where there is significant pressure on local authorities to make savings where there are increasing demands on public finances and services, and we must acknowledge that the costs-per-pupil in under-occupied schools are excessively high and that underutilised schools are expensive to maintain and operate.

“The importance of future-proofing the school estate in light of population decline therefore cannot be underestimated.”

Councillors will be asked to agree to a seminar for further explanation of the proposed school model process.

It is also proposed that another report should be brought back to the committee in December 2024, detailing potential changes which would “move the school estate to a sustainable position.”

