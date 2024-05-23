Play Brightcove video

Cumbrians have been forced to evacuate their homes following flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Houses in the village of Stockdalewath, near Carlisle, were inundated with water during evening of Wednesday 22 May.

A multi-agency coordination group was set up overnight to deal with areas worst affected by the weather, with more rainfall forecast for Thursday 23 May.

Phil Utting (left) and Chris McBride (right) are among the families forced from their homes due to flooding. Credit: ITV Border

Chris McBride was one of around 15 families forced from their homes in the village. He said: "We are a bit down trodden. Very tired, wet and sleepless.

"We are wondering what are we going to do?

Tide marks show how high the water levels reached inside homes. Credit: ITV Border

"We are now trying to find somewhere for ourselves, our dogs and our sons to live until this place is put back together.

"It's going to be difficult, rentals are not easy to come by. Especially when the rest of the village is flooded, so there's up to fifteen other families looking for the same kind of rental."

Residents are urged to check the Environment Agency website for updates on flood alerts and warnings. Credit: ITV Border

River levels in the village were higher than during Storm Desmond in 2015, according to the Environment Agency.

Despite only having time to leave with a few personal items, Phil Utting is optimistic. He said: "There's a lot of work to do. But, as a village, we will get there.

"We've been here before and we will get through it again."

Road users are warned of diversions as routes have been described as impassable. Credit: ITV Border

This comes as flooding continues to cause problems across Cumbria and parts of southern Scotland throughout the day.

Road users have been facing difficulty with flood water across the city and key routes.

Drivers are being warned of impassable roads in the Scotby area. The Met Office has warned locals to prepare for up to 60 millimetres of rain in parts of southern Scotland and up to 80 millimetres in Cumbria.

