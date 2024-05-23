Five people taken to hospital after crash on A689 near Carlisle

Five people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A689 near Carlisle, with some described as having "serious injuries".

The collision occurred between two vehicles at around 1:45pm on 23 May 2024 and involved a Volkswagen Crossland and an Audi Q5.

A road closure is currently in place on the A689 between junction 44 of the M6 and the Houghton turnoff.

The road is likely to remain closed, and delays are expected while forensic examinations are carried out at the scene.

