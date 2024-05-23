Play Brightcove video

The River Eden at Warwick Bridge & Scotby Village, near Carlisle, were among several locations in the region suffering from heavy rainfall.

Emergency crews are responding to localised flooding after heavy rainfall across Cumbria and the South of Scotland.

A multi-agency coordination group was set up overnight to deal with areas worst affected by the weather, with more rainfall forecast for Thursday 23 May.

A number of properties have been affected in the Stockdale area, with people evacuated from one house.

Residents are urged to check the Environment Agency website for updates on flood alerts and warnings.

Heavy rainfall has caused localised flooding at Scotby. Credit: ITV Border

Passengers are being warned of major disruption to trains travelling between Dumfries and Carlisle due to the heavy rainfall.

ScotRail are advising customers that services are subject to delays and alterations due to speed restrictions.

Passengers travelling between Barrow-In-Furness and Carlisle are also advised to allow extra time for travel and to check all individual journeys before departure.

Services from Carlisle to Leeds are currently unable to operate due to issues on the Skipton line.

Chief Superintendent Mick Bird, from Cumbria Police said: “Emergency services have been responding throughout the night to calls for service following persistent rainfall, which has resulted in flooding in some parts of the county.

"The flooding is on a small scale and the public. We do expect some impact to travel within Cumbria with some flood water in parts of the county. If you do come across a flooded road, please do not attempt to travel through as you cannot be sure of the water’s depth."

Police are asking residents experiencing weather related issued to contact one of the agency partners

