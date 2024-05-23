Man named following fatal A75 crash near Glenluce

The man who died following a collision on the near Glenluce has been named as Kevin Bodle.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead after the two-vehicle crash at around 6:45am on Tuesday 21 May 2024.

It involved a white Peugeot Partner van and a stationary Volvo paver machine.Mr Bodle, the driver of the Peugeot, was taken to Galloway Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “Our thoughts remain with Kevin’s family and friends at this terrible time, as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information on the crash, any witnesses, or motorists who may have been in the area and have dashcam footage, to please come forward."

Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing.

