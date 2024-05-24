A bird rarely seen in the UK has been spotted in southern Scotland.

The kookaburra is native to Australia, but was spotted by ITV Border crews near to the town of Kirkcudbright.

Local people believe that the animal may have escaped from a local wildlife park which has now closed.

Kookaburra's are part of the kingfisher family, and the bird inspired the popular children's song 'kookaburra sits on the old gum tree.'

